JK Rowling, the famous writer of the mega-hit series, Harry Potter He has had his fair share of controversial situations on social media in recent years. Refinery 29 reported today that JK Rowling was once again criticized for her alleged transphobic views.

On Saturday night, the Harry Potter The author posted a tweet in response to a Devex ad, saying his product was for "menstruating,quot; people. JK Rowling scoffed at her account to tell her she was sure there was a word for those people in the past.

She wrote that maybe it was: "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Twitter users accused Rowling of deliberately trying to expel non-binary and gender-nonconforming people.

Juno Dawson, his fellow author, claimed that JK and the rest of the world are in the midst of a pandemic, protesting against racial injustice and police brutality, and the Harry Potter the author was using her account to say that "trans women are not women,quot;.

.@J. K. Rowling These times are pretty tough without YOU, a rich white woman, tweeting transphobia from your mansion. Trans people don't really need your shit right now. Do us all a favor and give it a rest. Saying you're a disappointment is an understatement #TERF https://t.co/oFekQHIqCs – Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 7, 2020

Rowling criticized the idea that sexual characteristics are not real. She said removing it as a category would "erase,quot; the "lived reality of women worldwide."

As noted above, this will not be the first time that JK Rowling has been accused of harboring anti-trans views. In December, she was accused of transphobia when she expressed her support for a British researcher who lost her job after declaring that a person could not change their biological sex.

Other people like Jonathan Van Ness, the Weird eye Star, weighed in on the debate saying it was the best time to donate to black trans people.

Rowling often makes headlines in the media for her Twitter habits. For example, she and people like Stephen King frequently criticize the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for his handling of a number of important issues.

In the past, Rowling scoffed at Donald Trump's writing style by misspelling the word "best,quot; as "funniest." She did the same with the term "poor,quot; as "pore,quot;.



