Jennifer Connelly reveals that she and her husband are "losing track of time,quot; in quarantine

In a new conversation with Emmy magazine, Jennifer Connelly shared what she and her husband, Paul Bettany, had been doing for the past few months in isolation and quarantine. Us Magazine reported on today's interview.

The 49-year-old Academy Award winner said that she and her husband had lost track of time. They hardly know what day it is. "We're not going anywhere," Connelly explained, before continuing to say that they haven't seen another person in a week.

Connelly says she misses the human connection. That has been the most difficult part of the quarantine. Connelly and Bettany reportedly decided to stay in the rural area instead of their main home in New York City due to the pandemic.

They have three children, Stellan, Agnes, and Kai, with their 22-year-old Kai staying in Los Angeles. As for what she and her family have been up to lately, Jennifer says that they have been taking regular walks.

As most know, many celebrities have vacation homes outside of their primary residences. Earlier today, it was reported that even Ryan Seacrest, the American idol star, he would stay in California instead of returning to New York City, where the pandemic has been the worst.

However, other sources stated that the rumors were not true and that Ryan would return to New York City to start filming. Living with Kelly and Ryan as soon as they asked for it.

As previously reported, Ryan also suffered a health scare in mid-May. Connelly, on the other hand, has stayed at her country house after television productions were put on hiatus.

Most of the production sets were closed once the quarantine began, and many of them held out until the last minute, including Wendy Williams, who allegedly begged her to continue her show. Since then, television show hosts have been filming from the comfort of their own homes, including Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel.



