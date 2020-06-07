Jennifer Aniston donates $ 1 million to Black Lives Matter protesters

Jennifer Aniston is doing her part in the midst of the global Black Lives Matter protest following the tragic death of George Floyd. Harper’s Bazaar reported today that Jennifer Aniston joined the ranks of many other celebrities who have donated to various pro-black organizations.

According to the newspaper, Aniston offered $ 1 million to the advocacy group, Color of Change, a non-profit civil rights group. the friends alum dropped the sum of money to the group with which he most resonated.

Jennifer says she was "deeply affected,quot; by the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, a police officer in Minneapolis. A source who spoke to the British outlet, The Mirror, claimed that Jen was hit hard by the death of the 44-year-old man.

For her part, Jennifer said that the past week has been a difficult time for the United States of America for several different reasons. She says it is crucial to recognize that racism has always existed and has never been "right."

Additionally, the actress also added the Color of Change website to her Instagram bio. In other news, Jennifer recently sold a black-and-white portrait of herself as part of a coronavirus relief fund campaign. It was taken in 1995 by Mark Seliger.

Reportedly, the image was taken by Mark in the mid-1990s and shows the actress without clothes while donning her classic Rachel haircut. At that time, she wrote that all proceeds would go to the NAF Clinics.

As noted above, Jennifer Aniston is not the only celebrity to donate to such causes in the past few weeks. Rapper Jay-Z also revealed that he was going to release several newspaper ads honoring George Floyd as part of the fight against police brutality across the country.

Other celebrities have chosen different means to contribute to the cause, such as Eva, The conversation Co-host, who said that she and her husband were having many challenging conversations amid the George Floyd protests.



