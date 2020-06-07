Jay Z helps Ahmaud Arbery's legal team by lending them his private plane so they can make it to the court hearing

Lawyers for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was shot dead by two white men while running through his Georgia neighborhood in February, were having trouble finding a flight earlier this week to reach Brunswick, Georgia, to a court. listening. The two attorneys were about to lose hope that they would be able to arrive on time, and then Jay-Z stepped in to help.

Lawyer Blerim Elmazi and his legal partner S. Lee Merrit revealed on Instagram this week that the music tycoon loaned them his private plane after spending hours trying to find flights or cars to take them to South Georgia.

“At 1 am we began to lose hope until we received a call from Jay Z's people at Roc Nation, who chartered a flight to attend this hearing with Ahmaud Arbery's family. Grateful for your support. Updates on the audience soon, "wrote Elmazi.

Merritt, who founded the law firm hired by the Arbery family, also shared a thank you message on Instagram: "When you have to be in court to be with your client and the fair protesters for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet. " That is part of P.P.E's plan to get us out of this crisis (People's Power, Political Power, Economic Power). "

Both Instagram posts featured photos of the two men standing outside the plane while wearing masks and holding T-shirts that read "Legal Observer."

Three months before four Minneapolis police officers were responsible for the death of George Floyd, two gunmen, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, chased Arbery on a Brunswick street and then shot and killed him while jogging on the February afternoon. . 23rd.

Prosecutors took nearly three months to charge Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, with aggravated murder and assault. It wasn't until a video of the incident appeared, which was filmed by William Bryan, that charges were filed against the father and son. According to People magazine, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled that Arbery's death was a homicide. Bryan has also been charged with murder.

GBI Special Agent Richard Dial testified at the preliminary hearing last Thursday that Arbery's killer yelled a racial slur at him after being shot three times and lying on the sidewalk. Dial also revealed that Travis McMichael had used racial slurs on social media and in text messages prior to the incident.



