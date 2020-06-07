James Bennet steps down as New York Times opinion editor after Tom Cotton Op-Ed

James Bennet, brother of Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and editor of the editorial page of The New York Times, resigned after a controversy over an opinion piece by a senator calling the military against protesters in US cities. .

"Last week we saw a significant collapse in our editing processes, not the first we have experienced in recent years," said A.G. Sulzberger, the editor, in a note to staff. In a brief interview on Sunday afternoon, Sulzberger added: "We both concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next stage of change that is required."

Katie Kingsbury, deputy editor of the editorial page, will be the acting editor of the editorial page until the November election, Sulzberger said.

Jim Dao, the deputy editor of the editorial page overseeing the opinion pieces, will resign from his position, which was at the head of the Times, and take a new job in the newsroom, Sulzberger said.

Bennet's rapid fall from one of the most powerful positions in American journalism comes as hundreds of thousands of people have marched to protest racism in law enforcement and society in recent weeks, after George Floyd He died last month after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the knee of a white police officer. The movement has spread to newsrooms, where journalists and other employees have challenged leadership.

On Saturday night, Stan Wischnowski resigned as editor-in-chief of The Philadelphia Inquirer days after a newspaper article about the effects of the protests on the urban landscape bore the headline, "Important Buildings, Too," prompting a apology, a heated staff meeting and a "sickness,quot; of dozens of journalists of color.

In the Times, the op-ed sparked a virtual town hall with staff on Friday, in which Bennet apologized for the op-ed, saying it shouldn't have been published and that it resulted from a collapse in an investigative process. eds.

The opinion piece, by Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, was titled "Send Troops." "One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of strength to disperse, arrest, and ultimately deter lawbreakers," the senator wrote.

As of Thursday night, more than 800 staff members had signed a letter protesting its publication, aimed at senior editors in the opinion and news divisions, as well as executives at the New York Times Co. The letter argued Cotton's essay contained misinformation, such as his description of the role of "antifa,quot; in the protests. Dozens of Times employees also opposed the op-ed on social media, despite a company policy that they are not to post partisan comments or side with the issues.

Bennet's departure appears to eliminate one of the few contenders projected to be the newspaper's next executive editor after Dean Baquet, who has been in charge of the newsroom for six years, retires.