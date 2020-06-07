J.K. Rowling's tweets about transgender people provoke outrage

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The author of "Harry Potter,quot; J.K. Rowling faces a strong backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.

Rowling was outraged on Twitter on Saturday when she criticized an opinion piece posted on the Devex website, a media platform for the global development community, which used the phrase "menstruating people."

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," the famous British author tweeted. "Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

She continued with another thread talking about the concept of biological sex.

"If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction," she tweeted. "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not I hate telling the truth. "

Rowling's tweets caused a storm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words. A group of Harry Potter fans tweeted their disapproval of Rowling's post and encouraged fans to donate to a group that supports transgender women.

Rowling said she respects "the rights of all trans people to live in a way that is authentic and comfortable for them." She went on to say that she would march “if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it. "

GLAAD issued a response on Twitter, calling Rowling's tweets "inaccurate and cruel." The LGBTQ equality advocacy organization then called on those upset by the author's comments to support organizations that help black transgender people.

"JK Rowling continues to align with an ideology that willingly distorts the facts about gender identity and people who are trans," GLAAD tweeted. "In 2020, there is no excuse to attack trans people."

Rowling's rep did not respond to an email request for comment.