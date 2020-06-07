J.K. Rowling accused of being transphobic for criticizing non-binary gender

WENN

The author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; Says erasing the concept of sex will destroy & # 39; the lived reality of women worldwide & # 39; and insists that it is not hate & # 39; tell the truth & # 39 ;.

Author J.K. Rowling He has come under fire from stars and fans on Twitter after posting a series of "transphobic" tweets.

The "Harry Potter"The author turned to the social media platform to share a number of controversial posts and wrote:" If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. "

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth."

She continued: "The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate' # 39; trans people because they think sex is real and has had consequences, it's nonsense. "

"I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them," added Rowling. "I would march with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say that."

The 54-year-old author also tweeted her frustration after an article wrote that "gender non-binary people menstruate." Re-publishing the article, he wrote "Menstruating People" in the caption. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

However, the star's comments were not well received, and fans and famous followers criticized her for sharing the supposedly transphobic messages.

"This woman is complete scum. Shut up, fuck, transphobic, fuck. You don't know or love any trans person if you don't even acknowledge their existence. Thanks for ruining my childhood books. Just stop talking. We know you're a TERF (Transsexual radical feminist). You don't need to keep doing this, "said the activist. Ben O & # 39; Keefeto which actress Sarah Paulson He said "Word. Good evening and shut up @jk_rowling."

Whitney Cummings She added: "All these trans friends JK Rowlings (sic) say that she must be exhausted," while Rachel Zegler he simply said, "That is transphobic."

Rowling has yet to respond to criticism.