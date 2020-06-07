J.K. Rowling accused of being anti-trans after she says "menstruating people,quot; are women

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted her opinion this weekend about a headline referring to "menstruating people," saying the word "women,quot; would be more appropriate, and many fans immediately accused her of being anti-trans. Others wondered why she would express this concern amid global protests against racism and discrimination.

It all started on Saturday when Rowling shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for Menstruating People." In addition to posting the link to the editorial, Rowling wrote: "‘ Menstruating People. " I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, & # 39; hate & # 39; trans people because they believe that sex is real and has experienced consequences – it's silly. – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

After fans responded angrily with explanations that transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people can menstruate, Rowling applauded and said she has spent three years researching the topic.

"I have spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs, and scientific articles from trans people, doctors, and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is," Rowling tweeted. "Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they don't has knowledge. "

In another tweet, Rowling wrote that if sex is not real, then there is no same-sex attraction. And, if sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. The author made it clear that she knows and loves trans people, but she believes that erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way.

Rowling said it is not hate to tell the truth. She added that she has been empathetic to trans people for decades and is related to the trans community because they are vulnerable in the same way that women are to male violence. However, Rowling says that accusing her of hating trans people because she believes sex is real and has had consequences because of that is "nonsense."

"I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if I were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful. say it, "Rowling wrote.

The false notion that "sex is a spectrum,quot; is central to the widespread denial of sex that we are currently experiencing in our society. In this essay I describe the science of biological sex and expose the pseudoscience behind the ideology of the sexual spectrum. https://t.co/ui1DlCf0AM – Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 7, 2020

Many of Rowling's supporters voiced opposition to her beliefs about sex and gender, and LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD tweeted that if people want to direct their "legitimate anger,quot; at Rowling's alleged anti-trans comments into something positive So they should support organizations that help black trans people.

They also encouraged their followers to read Percy jackson because author Rick Riordan "is not transphobic."

Actress Sarah Paulson tweeted that Rowling should "shut up," and Jameela Jamil wrote that J.K. Rowling should “shut the fuck up. Open purse. Weird eye star Jonathan Van Ness tweeted that "trans women are women,quot; and "trans black people and non-black trans people are discriminated against every day."

"They are dying. We are fighting for blacks and trans people and are you doing this?" Wrote Van Ness.

J.K. Rowling also received a lot of support from fans who agreed with her position.



