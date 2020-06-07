It's time for Hollywood to "commit to hiring blacks"

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; delivers a powerful speech during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Beverly Hills, and calls on the Hollywood executive to 'commit to hiring blacks'.

Up News Info –

Michael B. Jordan He delivered a passionate speech while attending a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills.

The 33-year-old "Black Panther"The actor promised to promote diversity and black culture while taking to the streets of California, and asked Hollywood agents to do the same.

"You committed to 50/50 gender parity in 2020, where's the challenge of committing to hiring blacks?" he questioned. "Black content run by black executives, black consultants. Are they controlling our storytelling, too? Let our darkness come to light."

Michael mentioned how his production company has an inclusion broker, but insisted that "it has to go beyond that."

"Anyone who takes care of me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you are not with me, if you are not with me and people who look like me, you don't need to be with me," said Michael. "I use my power to demand diversity, but it's time for studios and agencies … to do it."

The actor was joined by the star. Kendrick Sampson as he walked a march, spurred on by the murder of African-American man George Floyd by white Minneapolis police last month.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Pink and her husband Carey Hart They were also among the stars who joined peaceful protests on Saturday.