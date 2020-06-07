It is up to our generation to end racism

WENN

The DJ & # 39; Friends & # 39; He has made donations to help combat racial injustice in the United States and urged his followers to do the same amid protests nationwide.

Up News Info –

DJ Marshmello has pledged $ 50,000 to the NAACP in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in an attempt to combat racism.

The electronic music producer, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, made a contribution to the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) Legal Defense and Education Fund to show support for George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police officers.

"I am with you and I encourage others with means to contribute ANYTHING they can to worthy causes that support #blacklivesmatter," he wrote on Twitter attached to a screenshot of his PayPal donation.

Marshmello expanded his call for action to fans by insisting that ending systemic racism is a generational duty.

"I have always remained neutral with my platform, but like you under this costume, I am human and this is my turning point …" he tweeted. "Black culture and influence play an important role in the music I make. The systematic racism and injustices that the black community faces on a daily basis is something that no white person can identify with or begin to understand."

"Racism must never be tolerated and change depends on our generation, especially at times when our government cannot unite us."

"It is up to us to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless others who lost their lives and ultimately bring this hateful racist complex to the ground."

"If you are a true fan of mine, you will do your part to stand up and join us."

Marshmello also shared a list on Twitter of other charities he supports, including Color of Change, National Bail Out, Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, and Black Visions Collective.