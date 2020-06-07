Is the coronavirus changing the world of cleaning?

Image copyright

"We used to have basic standards of cleanliness when handling luggage, but sanitation was not a priority," says Stasher co-founder and CEO Jacob Wedderburn-Day. "It absolutely will be now."

The storage company uses places like hotel luggage rooms to store bags: 300,000 bags have been stored in the last 12 months.

Before the coronavirus crisis hit, the business could expect 500 to 1,500 transactions per day.

But Wedderburn-Day doesn't see numbers at that level until there is a vaccine for Covid-19.

In the meantime, she's considering cleaning ideas that could reassure customers when they return.

It is a problem that many companies will face. All hotels, airlines, shops and restaurants will want customers to be sure that their facilities are as clean as possible.

"The virus is here to stay," says virologist Byron Martina of the Artemis One Health Research Foundation in the Netherlands.

"Typically, the longer a virus remains in the population, the less aggressive it becomes. However, that can be a process of years," he says.

"A virus is nothing more than the viral chromosome that is protected from the environment by a shield, and in some viruses, such as the coronavirus, the shield is surrounded by a layer of fat (the membrane)," says Dr. Martina .

That membrane can be dissolved with outdated detergents. But customers, concerned about the coronavirus, may want an additional level of reassurance.

One option might be to have the surfaces cleaned.

Danish company ACT.Global sells a clear coating that can be sprayed on surfaces and breaks down microbes. It reacts when illuminated and works in normal interior light.

Coats last up to a year, but the effectiveness of this technology is also based on the amount of light available – it's not very good in dark places.

The cladding needs eight hours of light to function, roughly equivalent to that of a standard family living room.

"Let's face it, travel will probably increase. And with it, the risk that pathogens, once geographically contained, can spread rapidly. To regain and restore confidence, steps must be taken to protect against the risk of further outbreaks. pathogens, "says Christopher Lüscher, chief technology officer at ACT.Global.

Other companies hope that ultraviolet (UV) radiation proves to be an effective way to destroy viruses.

In particular, the shorter wavelength, UVC, churns up the DNA of organisms, killing them.

Solaris Lytbot uses far UVC, an even shorter wavelength that is less harmful to humans, and combines that with UVB and UVA rays that heat, cool, and confuse pathogens.

The more problems pathogens face, the harder it is for them to survive.

The Lytbot works in cycles of three or five minutes, depending on the size of the space, and remains stationary, although the company is looking to add autonomous navigation. The head moves 360 degrees to the target surfaces.

But cleaning really large spaces like sports stadiums presents a bigger challenge.

Lucid Drone Technologies has adapted its drones to the spray disinfectant and can cover up to 23,000 square feet (2,140 square meters) per hour.

It is potentially a way to clean sports stadiums, and the company says it is in talks with NFL teams.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, drones were used for the exterior cleaning of multi-story buildings, a business that has slowed down.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has built a dozen sanitation drones and has the capacity to build 10 drones per week, says Lucid co-founder and CEO Andrew Ashur.

Six cleaning companies have already signed agreements to use the sanitation drones and the first batch will be delivered this month.

Ashur says he has been asked about using his drones to suppress dust, clean and maintain windmill turbines and water towers, and oddly enough, vulture repellent.

But professional cleaners are wary of high-tech methods.

Richard Sticklee's firm Enviropure First Response cleans up crime scenes and dangerous spills.

He says that nothing beats the human touch for professional cleaning. While drone cleaning and high-tech sprays can help with larger spaces, Sticklee says having experience, knowledge, and training on how to disinfect is essential.

And he points out that soap and hot water are the best way to get rid of the virus.

But for many companies, blocking has taken its toll on sales or eliminated them entirely, and that could reduce any investment in high-tech cleaning.

"Profitability is much more important than growth for us in the coming year," says Jacob Wedderburn-Day of Stasher, noting that the company has been "ruthless,quot; about cutting costs.

"When you get hit by a bus running a marathon, you don't get up and worry about winning. You go to the hospital and run again next year," he says.