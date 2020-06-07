Irving police search for kidnapped 7-month-old Serenity Berry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas () – Irving police are looking for a 7-month-old kidnapped girl who is believed to be in "grave danger."

Police said Serenity Berry was last seen in a white jumpsuit and was taken from W. Pioneer Block 2900 by her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35.

No further information was released on why police believe the boy may be in danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an amber alert.

According to police, Bridges was driving a 2011 blue Ford Focus with the Texas license plate MGP8642.

Anyone with information should call the police at 972.273.1010.