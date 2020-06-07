Investigation Finds No Crime After Tarrant County Inmate Gives Birth Unnoticed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A female inmate in a Texas jail who gave birth alone in her cell without guards noticing had been checked regularly, according to a sheriff's official who said an investigation found no wrongdoing by correctional officers on duty.

The mother, who released the boy on May 17, has been in the Fort Worth jail since January. Details about the birth have been scarce, but in a statement released Saturday night, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the woman was found to be "intellectually retarded,quot; at the time of admission.

The sheriff's office said the woman had been seen five times by an OB / GYN professional since February and it was determined that she might be "unable to express her symptoms and not recognize if she was going to give birth." Authorities said doctors had planned to induce labor after 39 weeks, but gave no indication of how far the mother was when she gave birth.

"All observation checks were determined to be performed every 30 minutes or less prior to the discovery of the birth," said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. She did not immediately respond to Sunday's questions about the mother's condition.

The woman had been arrested on charges of assaulting a family member and injuring a child, elderly or disabled person. Authorities said the baby was placed in the custody of state child protective services.

The boy was born a few days before state inspectors informed Tarrant County jail staff that they were not meeting the minimum standards for controlling some inmates, according to Brandon Wood, executive director of the Jail Standards Commission. Texas.

A notice of noncompliance was sent to the jail on May 21 after inspectors discovered that staff were late to check on an inmate who died by suicide. The jail submitted a plan to correct the problem and was re-certified six days later.

