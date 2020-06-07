In a time of layoffs, here's a little love for Scott Van Pelt's hiring

▪ NESN is producing two new and original Bruins and Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft that will debut on successive Sundays (June 14 and 21) at 7 p.m. Adam Pellerin will host both shows, while six members of the respective NESN broadcast teams compose their fantasy teams of past and current players in an S-Curve format. I have to go to Bobby Orr and Ted Williams with the first elections, right? Although Pedro Martínez is tempting.

▪ NBC Sports Boston took a week-long hiatus to stream old Celtics games, but will return with a new batch starting Monday night showing a regular-season Lakers-Celtics game from January 1986. In fact , five games from the spectacular season & # 39; 86 is on the agenda next week. Semi-facetiously, I always thought a channel that had just played the entire Celtics season 1985-86 from start to finish would work well around here.

▪ If the NBA and its broadcast partners decide to cheat players or find other ways to mine fan-free audio gold in the stands, they'd better put the streams at least 10 seconds late. If it is live and you can listen to everything that is said on the court, your children will learn bad language compositions that you don't even know.

▪ ESPN has been putting out "30 for 30,quot; documents to try to keep the momentum going after the success of "The Last Dance." One I'm looking forward to seeing: "Long Gone Summer," about the fun and ultimately fraudulent 1998 homer chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. McGwire and Sosa are interviewed extensively for the document, which opens June 14 at 9 p.m. I don't know about you, but I still remember that baseball summer well, no matter how authentic it was.

▪ "30 by 30,quot; movies are almost uniformly excellent. My only constant complaint about them is that they often fit ESPN personalities who have little to do with the narrative. I still have no idea why Mike Greenberg and then-ESPN personality Marcellus Wiley were part of Bo Jackson's excellent paper a few years back.

▪ The game I've probably seen most recently is Super Bowl XXXVI between the Patriots and Rams. I know there are a fraction of Patriots fans who think Pat Summerall played down his calling in the winning campaign, but I love it, especially with John Madden, gradually realizing that his statement that the Patriots should play for overtime would be silly. There is something to be said for letting the moment breathe, and no one did it better than Summerall. The best decision of one of this century's 12 championship moments in Boston sports remains the call by Gil Santos and Gino Cappelletti to Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard winning field goal. Game by game of Gil: "And… That… Is… Good! It's good! It's good!" backed by the dizzying "Heyyyyy!" de Gino – Perfectly captured the joy and surprise of the moment. But I'll tell you, Dave Goucher "Prepare the duck boats!" when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011 it is very close.

▪ And here, in the old game category you never want to watch twice, NBC is playing Super Bowl XX between the Bears and Patriots on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tony Franklin gives the Patriots a 3-0 lead with a 36-yard field goal 1 minute 19 seconds in the first quarter. You are alone after that.