I'm Navy Medicine: Corpsman Hospital 3rd Class Marc Gasbarri

A passion for helping others is a quality that a Sailor from Truckee, California has had since he was a child.

To meet those values ​​of support, the 3rd Class Corpsman at Marc Gasbarri Hospital enlisted in the United States Navy to enter the field of Navy Medicine.

"I have always wanted to help people and be who they turn to when they need it," said Gasbarri. "I've had that trait since I was young and made the decision in high school to work in medicine and haven't looked back since then."

Knowing that he wanted to work in the medical field, current events at that time influenced the Truckee High School 2010 graduate, and the Rutgers University radiological imaging graduate, to achieve their stated goal within the military.

“Like many others, I enlisted at an early age thinking of doing my part during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. From day one of basic training, I fell in love with the military and wanted to be a part of the heritage that went with it, and during my nine years of service I have found nothing else I would rather do, ”he said.

After serving as a general service officer to assist other health professionals in providing medical and dental care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families, and to perform other duties that assist in the prevention and treatment of illness and injury, Gasbarri decided he wanted more. He took the opportunity to become a radiologist technologist and was able to train and learn together with all branches of service to achieve a memorable experience.

"My most exciting assignment occurred when I was conducting my clinical phase at the school of radiologic technologists where I was assigned to the Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio," he said. “There I honed my skills and specialized in trauma medicine imaging and surgical imaging. I was physically and mentally challenged but found the best training and experience I could have. The aspect that was shared across multiple military branches shows the momentum of a total force in this nation. "

As a newly appointed radiologic technician, Gasbarri checked aboard the Bremerton of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) and quickly put his experience to the test. He identified a way to improve the hospital's capabilities, rolled up his sleeves, and went to work to improve the Radiology Department team.

Due to Gasparri's efforts, the hospital improved X-ray capabilities by installing a new high-tech X-ray system called Samsung GC85 with AccE Detector. The new system is considered top of the line as a premium digital ceiling radiography system. It can provide an advanced imaging experience at low doses and streamlines the workflow, helping to save time to focus on better patient care.

"This now fully functional system puts NMRTC Bremerton at the forefront of medical imaging," said Gasbarri. "We now have one of the most technologically advanced and advanced systems that has ever come to patient care."

The upgraded equipment includes automatic positioning capable of moving to over 500 examination positions and a tilt of the motorized receiver to facilitate positioning. There is also an automatic tracking option that allows synchronization of tube and detector movement that automatically reduces repetitive workflows.

"This provides the radiology team with the ability to work at a faster rate, giving patients more direct and accurate diagnoses and reports for their treatment," he said. "This system is so special because of its features and the ability to reprogram itself based on the needs of the facility."

It also features enhanced load capacity, is dust and water resistant, has real-time shock detection, bone suppression to support diagnosis. Gasbarri also said that it allows the detector to be actively used in different environments.

"For example, we specialize in many orthopedic images here," he said. "When patients cannot hold a position or hold on to acquire a suitable image, this system can be programmed to prevent that and still acquire any necessary series (of images), all while reducing the possibility of further injury to the patient. "

Gasbarri's commitment to patient care has not gone unnoticed. The hospital's top leader recognized his efforts that reflect his principles of serving with character, competence and compassion.

"This state-of-the-art imaging machine will substantially improve patient safety, quality of care and also the overall experience for our patients and staff," said Capt. Shannon Johnson, NMRTC Bremerton commander.

With the system in operation, Gasbarri mentioned that it will be part of his career that he will always remember among many other achievements.

"This facility and being able to see how much radiology equipment can progress in the field with this new equipment is very important in my career," he said. “But the best overall part of my career is very difficult to choose. I would really say how proud I am when another staff member or student approaches me asking for help getting images, or asking for my opinion on how I would make a specific image, or what I recommend to provide the best care possible. Daily events like that really make my work worthwhile and it is an important reason why I continue to want to improve myself and those around me. ”

Proud of his service and time in Navy medicine, Gasbarri summed up his military career by saying, "My experience with the NMRTC Bremerton and the Navy is something I would not exchange for anything in the world." I made great friends and learned a technical skill that gives me a fantastic career when I decide to transition. I can only describe my experience in the Marina as an incredible journey. "