How to navigate the reopening of your community? Remember the four Cs

When the country was largely under lockdown, at least the rules were mostly clear. The essential workers ventured out; all the others took refuge. Bars and restaurants were closed, except for dining out; Beauty salons and spas were closed. Outings were limited to the supermarket or pharmacy.
Now states are lifting restrictions, but detailed guidance on how to navigate the minutiae of everyday life is still hard to come by, and there will never be a ready-made solution for every troublesome circumstance you may encounter anyway.
"The decline was easy in comparison, even though it felt difficult at the time, we basically hit a switch," said Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease expert who is director of health at the University of Michigan.
“The reopening is much more complicated. There is no template, no playbook. We can't just say, "Follow these 10 rules, and you are good."
However, even in the absence of detailed directives, there is a scientific consensus on a general approach that can reduce the spread of the virus as the world around it reopens. As you tiptoe toward normalization, whatever it is, given these times, try to follow three precautions: avoid contact, confinement, and crowds. And make realistic choices.
Contact
You must continue with the precautions of social distancing. That means wearing masks, washing your hands frequently and well, and keeping a distance of at least six feet from each other. No hugs at least not in the usual way. No handshakes.
Try to make sure that the public spaces you frequent maintain mitigation measures: distribute tables in a restaurant, limit or space customers in stores and parks, and carry out frequent cleaning and disinfection.
The virus is transmitted more efficiently from person to person, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent cleaning of high-contact objects and surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles , phones, keyboards, toilets and taps, touchscreens, ATMs, and gas pump handles.
Any 15-minute face-to-face conversation between people less than six feet away constitutes close contact, said Dr. Muge Cevik, an expert in infectious diseases and virology at Saint Andrews University School of Medicine in Scotland.
The longer the conversation and the closer the physical proximity between the participants, the greater the risk of spreading the virus if a person is infected.
That explains why transmission is rampant within homes and why family gatherings where people hug and spend a couple of hours together over a meal have caused outbreaks.
In a case investigated by federal health officials, a person with mild respiratory symptoms attended a Chicago funeral in February, triggering a chain of transmission that caused the illness of more than a dozen people and three deaths.
The individual was a family friend who hugged mourners at the service, spent a few hours sharing a takeaway dinner and a shared meal, and went to a family birthday party.
When several family members became ill, the household members who cared for them also became infected; the guests at the birthday party who had contracted the virus went to church, infecting the parishioners who were sitting in the next row.
In total, 15 people were infected. The C.D.C. has recommended Limit funerals to immediate family members or hold virtual memorial services, based on local coronavirus transmission.
Lockdown
Indoor activities indoors, even in large spaces, are more conducive to spreading the virus than events outside, especially if the air inside the building is recirculated or the windows are not opened.
Many infections can be traced back to public transportation vehicles like buses and vans. Some experts have raised questions about the security of closed public spaces, such as office buildings, indoor restaurants, and nightclubs.
"When there is stagnant air, the droplets can persist longer than would be expected, and there will be a lot of contamination on the surfaces," said Dr. Cevik.
A flow of fresh air dilutes the virus, he added: "When you are next to a good source of air flow or by a window, your upper respiratory tract will no longer be exposed to that virus."
Dr. Cevik referred to a study that traced a Covid-19 outbreak in China to a service at a Buddhist temple in Ningbo in Zhejiang province in January.
About 300 people were in the service, which lasted two and a half hours and included lunch. It was held outdoors, and most of the faithful were not infected. And of the 30 infected people, most had traveled on the bus to the temple and returned with the first person who became ill, about an hour's drive each way.
On that bus, no one sitting by an open window became ill, with the sole exception of a person who sat directly next to the infected woman.
In recent orientation to companies that are reopening, the C.D.C. told employers that they need to make sure that ventilation systems They function properly and take steps to maximize outside air circulation by opening windows and doors and using fans.
Crowds
Large groups are risky, no matter where they meet. Even outdoors, crowds mean more people, more contacts, and more potential sources of infection. And ultimately, preventing infection is a numbers game, where less is more.
"It's a very different way of thinking than most people in the world are not used to it," said Dr. Barbara Taylor, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. "Everything is mathematical,quot;.
Many bars in Texas are outside, he noted, and therefore have a relatively low risk. But the number of clients in a space is still important.
"You can create a scenario where everyone is six feet away, but if that scenario involves 500 people, that's inherently more risky than if that same scenario involves 30 people," said Dr. Taylor. "There is more potential for one of those 500 people to have Covid-19 and spread it," he said.
Another concern about drinking fountains: As people get drunk, they let their guard down and lose their inhibitions.
The C.D.C. classifies dining options of situations from lowest to highest risk. The lowest risk is sidewalk transportation, delivery, takeout, or food pickup. The restaurants with the highest risk have indoor and outdoor seating with no additional space between tables.
Options
Ultimately, each individual must make a personal decision about the level of risk with which they are comfortable, weighing their own age and health, the circumstances of life and the general level of risk aversion or tolerance.
People at high risk of developing serious illness if infected with the coronavirus will want to take the greatest precautions. This group includes those over 65 years of age; residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities; and people with compromised immune systems, chronic lung or kidney disease, or heart conditions or who are severely obese.
But young, healthy adults and children should also consider protecting the people around them, including family members, colleagues or friends who are vulnerable due to chronic illness or other life circumstances, Dr. Taylor said.
His risk tolerance is very low, he said. Although Dr. Taylor has no health problems, she is a doctor who treats vulnerable and immunocompromised patients, and she also visits her parents regularly.
"We are the guardians of our brothers," he said. "Although I am not in a risk group, I am regularly in contact with people who are, so it is not just about thinking about ourselves, but about our entire community and how we should all protect each other."