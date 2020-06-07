How to navigate the reopening of your community? Remember the four Cs

When the country was largely under lockdown, at least the rules were mostly clear. The essential workers ventured out; all the others took refuge. Bars and restaurants were closed, except for dining out; Beauty salons and spas were closed. Outings were limited to the supermarket or pharmacy.

Now states are lifting restrictions, but detailed guidance on how to navigate the minutiae of everyday life is still hard to come by, and there will never be a ready-made solution for every troublesome circumstance you may encounter anyway.

"The decline was easy in comparison, even though it felt difficult at the time, we basically hit a switch," said Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease expert who is director of health at the University of Michigan.

“The reopening is much more complicated. There is no template, no playbook. We can't just say, "Follow these 10 rules, and you are good."