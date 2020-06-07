His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, our National Security Correspondent, has been covering protests against police brutality and racism in Washington. He spoke to Times Insider about what the past few weeks have been like. Here is an excerpt.

What strategies do you use when reporting? in these protests?

You must be willing to feel a little uncomfortable in your quest to really document the reality, the truth, of a situation.

You are going to have a lot of people out there suffering trauma, who may be wary of the media, and I think one thing I needed to accept was to get over that wall of visiting someone who didn't want to talk to me. and convince them to do it.

How have you challenged your identity by covering a story that is so intensely driven by problems of racial inequality?

As a black journalist, I will come to the situation with a perspective and background that other reporters may not have. I think addressing these situations with that perspective can actually come up with one of the most crucial needs when it comes to this report, which is empathy: having the ability to understand, not just transcribe, where a person who is experiencing trauma from The situation could come.

Why is it so important to cover a story like this so deeply and comprehensively?

I have to admit that there have been documented reports of abuse of authority and violent incidents. I think it is increasingly important to be present in this situation to document any of those incidents against someone.

But generally speaking, there is a cliché that reporting is documenting the first draft of history. The protests are the first seeds of a movement that could shape the future of this country, that could determine the change in policy, that could determine who will be in power. But at its root, it also shows the mentality and feelings of people in this country right now. This is really the root of our reports. This is an excellent example of why we do what we do.

That's it for this briefing. Until next time. – Carole

Thank you

To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can reach the team at [email protected]

P.S.

• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode features five American protesters talking about the moments in their lives that took them to the streets.

• Here is our Mini Crossword and a clue: pay tribute to (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.

• Tara Parker-Pope, our Well editor, hosts a Times Event on smart ways to live your life while staying safe during the pandemic on Monday at 1 p.m. Eastern time (3 a.m.Tuesday in Sydney, Australia).