A high-pressure system is expected to bring another cold morning in southeast Australia today.

Another cold morning is also scheduled for the southeast tomorrow.

Temperatures will rise until the end of the week as clouds accumulate before the next cold front.

Mostly sunny weather is forecast for Adelaide, with a temperature dropping to 5 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 14.

Melbourne residents will see cloudy skies, while trembling through a minimum of 4 degrees. Temperatures will peak at 13 later in the day.

Australian capital territory

In Canberra, mercury will sink just below zero [-1 degree Celsius] before rising to 14 degrees.

Today it will rain in a comparatively warmer Sydney, with a temperature ranging between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius.

There is also a possibility of fog in New South Wales for large areas east of the Great Dividing Range.

Falling temperatures will bring the possibility of frost throughout the ranges.

Yesterday, low temperatures, light winds, and humidity in the air led to the formation of low clouds and fog throughout the state.

Visibility in large areas of New South Wales, particularly in the Riverina district, was reduced.

Sun is forecast for Perth, with a low of 8 degrees and a balsamic high of 23.

It comes after a decomposing cold front and a low-pressure channel that triggered thunderstorms over Perth yesterday morning.

About 2,300 strikes fell within 50 km of the city. About 150 of these were ground strikes.

Tasmania is poised for cloudy weather, with temperatures dropping to 2 degrees Celsius, before rising to a high of 13.

Brisbane can expect a few clouds, but residents will not be forced to endure the colder temperatures of its southern neighbors.

Mercury will reach a peak of 22 degrees and drop to 13.

Darwin will also see some clouds and a nice low of 22. The heat will rise a little later in the day, to a maximum sweat inducer of 33 degrees.