Here are Canada's top mobile news from last week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Below is a quick overview of the main stories from the past seven days.

  • Shaw asks CRTC to exempt him from having to offer his "Fiber + Gig,quot; service to resellers
  • Ontario ministers ask federal government to help expand rural internet access for students
  • Sonos Arc Review: Sonos finally conquers the TV room
  • Surface Go 2 Review: Great Mini Computer in a Small Niche
  • Advocacy groups ask cabinet to reverse CRTC decision on Koodo paper bills
  • This is probably Google's next Android TV streaming device.
  • Bell to Sell 25 Data Centers to California-Based Equinix for $ 1.04 Billion
  • Bell Selects Ericsson As Its 5G Network Equipment Provider
  • Telus and Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones
  • Telus partners with Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network

The post Here are the top Canadian mobile news from last week that first appeared on .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR