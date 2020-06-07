Here are Canada's top mobile news from last week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Below is a quick overview of the main stories from the past seven days.

Shaw asks CRTC to exempt him from having to offer his "Fiber + Gig,quot; service to resellers

Ontario ministers ask federal government to help expand rural internet access for students

Sonos Arc Review: Sonos finally conquers the TV room

Surface Go 2 Review: Great Mini Computer in a Small Niche

Advocacy groups ask cabinet to reverse CRTC decision on Koodo paper bills

This is probably Google's next Android TV streaming device.

Bell to Sell 25 Data Centers to California-Based Equinix for $ 1.04 Billion

Bell Selects Ericsson As Its 5G Network Equipment Provider

Telus and Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones

Telus partners with Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network

