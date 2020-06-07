Here are Canada's top mobile news from last week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Below is a quick overview of the main stories from the past seven days.
- Shaw asks CRTC to exempt him from having to offer his "Fiber + Gig,quot; service to resellers
- Ontario ministers ask federal government to help expand rural internet access for students
- Sonos Arc Review: Sonos finally conquers the TV room
- Surface Go 2 Review: Great Mini Computer in a Small Niche
- Advocacy groups ask cabinet to reverse CRTC decision on Koodo paper bills
- This is probably Google's next Android TV streaming device.
- Bell to Sell 25 Data Centers to California-Based Equinix for $ 1.04 Billion
- Bell Selects Ericsson As Its 5G Network Equipment Provider
- Telus and Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones
- Telus partners with Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network
