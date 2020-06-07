Has 'America First' become 'Trump First'? Germans wonder

BERLIN – When Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Trump last week that she would not be attending the Group of 7 meeting she wanted to organize in Washington this month, the call between the two leaders, usually respectful in tone, became irritable.

Merkel cited the ongoing pandemic. Trump responded with a lengthy monologue about his frustrations with the Group of 7 and NATO and the World Health Organization. The United States was doing very well, he said, even when citizens rioted in cities across the country. The pandemic was China's fault.

They hung up after just 20 minutes.

"It was not a good call," said an official who was listening and recounted the exchange.

A week later, the Germans learned that the United States planned to reduce its troop presence in its country by more than a quarter. Some 9,500 soldiers who have helped maintain peace on the continent will leave in the next three months. There had been no warning, and even today there is still no official notification.