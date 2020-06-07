Has 'America First' become 'Trump First'? Germans wonder

BERLIN – When Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Trump last week that she would not be attending the Group of 7 meeting she wanted to organize in Washington this month, the call between the two leaders, usually respectful in tone, became irritable.
Merkel cited the ongoing pandemic. Trump responded with a lengthy monologue about his frustrations with the Group of 7 and NATO and the World Health Organization. The United States was doing very well, he said, even when citizens rioted in cities across the country. The pandemic was China's fault.
They hung up after just 20 minutes.
"It was not a good call," said an official who was listening and recounted the exchange.
A week later, the Germans learned that the United States planned to reduce its troop presence in its country by more than a quarter. Some 9,500 soldiers who have helped maintain peace on the continent will leave in the next three months. There had been no warning, and even today there is still no official notification.
It is unclear if the two episodes are related. But together they indicate a collapse in relations between the United States and Europe's most influential country, not seen since World War II as communication collapses and interests diverge on almost every major issue, including Russia, Iran, China and trade and security.
Trust between Merkel and Trump was long lost. Now, officials and analysts say, something much more fundamental was slipping away: confidence in the strategic foundation of the transatlantic alliance.
Lack of consultation on the decision, and uncertainty and unpredictability in dealing with Mr. Trump: his decision to leave W.H.O. Equally surprised allies – they have become the hallmark of his years in office.
In the opinion of European officials, the United States has gone from being the indispensable ally to the least reliable. It is a frustrating turn of events that you have neither sought nor desired.
"It is another wake-up call for us Europeans to take our destiny into our own hands," said Johann David Wadephul, a leading German legislator for Merkel's Christian Democrats.
By unilaterally withdrawing troops from America's most important European ally, Trump is hurting NATO or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and playing directly into the hands of Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin, who has long been resented America's military footprint. on the mainland, said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, vice president of the Berlin-based research group, the German Marshall Fund.
Trump's strategic rival was neither Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kleine-Brockhoff concluded. "Her systemic rival is Angela Merkel," he said.
The lack of chemistry between Merkel, a quantum physicist, and Trump, a famous millionaire, is not new. What's new is that Trump appears to have abandoned any claim to be on the same side.
"Merkel represents everything Trump hates: globalism, multilateralism, international law," said Kleine-Brockhoff. "Trump aligns more with the world's well-known authoritarian leaders."
Mr. Trump, the Germans are concerned, is in the process of redefining the American national interest and a strong transatlantic alliance is not part of it.
"He thinks he is wielding power and power and the power of the United States," said Kleine-Brockhoff. "But if the troops really should be brought home within the next three months, it would deprive the United States of 25 percent of its deterrence capacity in Europe. "
It is a radical departure from post-war American foreign policy.
Experienced diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic say relations between the United States and Germany should be considered critically important, all the more so after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Germany is the richest and most populous country in Europe, the economic power of the continent and an important American economic partner. German companies employ approximately 700,000 people in the United States.
At the same time, some 35,000 American soldiers are stationed in Germany, one of the most important military centers for the United States. And some 12,000 German civilians are employed at these bases. Tens of thousands of other jobs also depend on the American presence. The withdrawal of the troops will economically harm Germany.
But it will strategically harm the United States, officials say.
In addition to withdrawing permanent troops, the president plans to limit the maximum number of troops in Germany to 25,000, less than half of the current maximum. It is probably more important than his plan to withdraw 9,500 soldiers, said Ivo Daalder, head of the Chicago Global Affairs Council, a group of experts. "The problem is less about troops permanently stationed in Germany than how many troops it can rotate at any one time," said Daalder.
Almost all US military flights to Iraq or Afghanistan pass through Ramstein, in southwestern Germany, the largest US base outside of the United States.
The United States Military Hospital in Landstuhl treats many of the soldiers wounded in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan. American military missions in Africa are also coordinated from southwest Germany.
Above all, US troops in Germany have served to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia, analysts said.
Nicholas Burns, a former George W. Bush administration official and now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, said the troop withdrawal served Putin's long-term goal of dividing the West.
"This is a significant political and symbolic blow to our immediate priority in Europe: strengthening the strategic connections of the United States with Germany, the most important European power, especially after Britain's exit from the EU," Burns said.
Trump's decision to withdraw troops is in line with his "America First,quot; vision of limiting US deployments abroad, and his insistence that allies must shoulder more burden for their own defense.
But before the November presidential election, some say "America First,quot; appears to have become "Trump First,quot;.
"It's about him, it's not about a world view, it's not about politics, it's about him, his need for validation, and sometimes his need for revenge," said Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the foreign affairs committee. from Germany and one of several candidates hope to succeed Mrs Merkel as chancellor next year.
German officials are already gearing up for more disruptive announcements from Washington in the months leading up to, and possibly after, the US election.
Many worry that Trump will unilaterally accelerate Afghanistan's troop withdrawal schedule, giving the Taliban the edge in peace talks. Some even hope it will bring in troops from South Korea.
"He is nervous and under pressure and the more he gets on for him, the more critical the situation is for him, the more he lashes out," said Mr. Röttgen.
Some fear that if Trump is reelected, his first announcement will be that the United States will leave NATO. Finally, said Kleine-Brockhoff, the question is: "How much can Trump destroy?"
Trump has long complained about the cost of protecting America's allies in NATO. Since taking office, he has singled out Germany as a wealthy nation that spends proportionally little on defense.
According to analysts, some of the complaints are legitimate.
"There is a lot to criticize about how Germany spends its defense euros," said Ivo Daalder, former US ambassador to NATO. But, he said, the way to make the country spend more was "to devise common strategies, which is what NATO does."
Mr. Trump's idea that the Germans were freely charging the presence of US troops in Germany was simply wrong, he said.
He said that Germany pays a lot to house US forces and makes the US available. USA And NATO a significant amount of training ground. The only place in Europe where anyone can do live fire exercises, for example, is in Bavaria.
"We are in NATO not as a favor to our allies, but to guarantee our own security," said Daalder. "We deploy troops in Germany and elsewhere to avoid wars so we don't have to fight them."
Steven Erlanger contributed reports from Brussels and Michael Crowley from Washington.