Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling draws transgender fire for tweets – Up News Info

The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling has once again sparked the anger of transgender advocates. This time, the British writer commented on the phrase "menstruating people" in an opinion piece on health inequality.

"‘ Menstruating People ". I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Rowling tweeted.

Last year, she was embroiled in a similar controversy for showing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who claimed that people cannot change their biological sex.

This time, Rowling fanned the flames by tweeting, "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction." If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It is not hate to tell the truth.

"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is nonsense. "

He added: “I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable for them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it. The LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD said in response that Rowling "continues to align with an ideology that willingly distorts the facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for attacking trans people." The organization urged online anger to head towards donations for various LGBTQ organizations.

Saturday's author's tweets inspired the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling on Sunday morning. Rowling's messages were overrun by opponents and K-pop fans, the latter recently joining together to suppress unpopular messages online.