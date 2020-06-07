Gregg Popovich: "Ashamed as a white person,quot;

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is "ashamed as a white person,quot; that George Floyd could die in such a "nonchalant,quot; way.

Popovich, 71, addressed Floyd's death in a video released Saturday by the Spurs as part of the team's #SpursVoices social media series.

Floyd was handcuffed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck when he pleaded that he was unable to breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter.

"In a strange and counterintuitive way, I think the best teaching moment of this recent tragedy was the expression on the officer's face," said Popovich. "For white people to see how carefree, how informal, how everyday their work is, so much so that they could just stick their left hand in their pocket, move their knee a little bit to teach this person something of a kind of lesson, and that it was his right and his duty to do it, in his mind. …

"I think I'm embarrassed as a white person to know that it can happen. To really see a lynching. We've all seen books, and you look in books and you see black people hanging from trees. … But we just saw it again. I never thought I'd see that, with my own eyes, in real time.

"It is like the neighborhood where you know that there is a dangerous corner, and you know that something will happen someday, and nobody does anything." And then a little boy is killed and a stop sign goes up. Well, without being too political, we have many stop signs that must go up, quickly, because our country is in trouble. And the basic reason is race. "

Popovich said whites must help lead the change.

"We have to. Blacks have been bearing this burden for 400 years," said Popovich. "The only reason this nation has progressed is because of the persistence, patience, and effort of blacks. Our nation's history since It was a lie in many ways, and we continue to this day, mostly black and brown people, to try to make that lie a truth so it is no longer a lie. And those rights and privileges are enjoyed by people of color, as we enjoy them. Therefore, we have to be, in my opinion, the ones who tell the truth to the power and call it, regardless of the consequences. We have to speak We must not let anything go. "

Popovich has led the Spurs to five NBA titles and is three times coach of the year. He is ready to train the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.