Go for the crown in & # 39; I & # 39; m Ping Pong King:) & # 39; [Game of the month]

Mobile games can range from very sophisticated to simple and everything in between, but it's always nice to see a simple game with a sleek presentation and a simple game like I am Ping Pong King :).

The game is free on both iOS and Android, but you can pay to remove the banner ads at the bottom of the screen if you want I am the King of Ping Pong clean aesthetic to shine. Ping Pong King comes from Taiwanese development team Orangenose Studios.

The goal of the game is to beat 50 ping pong competitors in three-point games, but that limit increases as you go. Controls are simple: tap the left side of the screen to hit a ball that landed on the left side of the table and repeat the same process for the right. Just tap the left and right screen in random order to send the ball to your opponent. However, you don't need to place your shot or anything. All you have to worry about is the time you touch the screen to return a download.

In terms of gameplay, Ping Pong King It has some fun quirks, including the way the ball bounces like a real ping pong ball, making you have to wait longer to return your opponent's volley. If you hit the ball late, it can fly very high in the air, giving your opponent an easy shot to return as well. The more you play, the better your time will be, which will help you send faster volleys across the table.

The stickman art style of the game is also well done, and the animation of the characters as they move and play is really quirky in the right way. Players who leap into the air or go long ranges to hit a ball are also entertaining to watch. The nice color palate the developer chose also makes the characters stand out and gives the game a minimal welcome aesthetic.

In general, if you are looking for a game that replaces the incredible, but older, PKTBALL, so this is a good choice. Games usually only last a minute or two, so you can easily get them out I'm Ping Pong King 🙂 and play when you wait in line or want to kill time.

I'm Ping Pong King 🙂 It is available for free on iOS and Android.