Global death toll from coronavirus reaches 400,000

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – The global number of deaths confirmed by the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 deaths on Sunday, a day after the Brazilian government broke standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates to the number of deaths and infections in the most affected South American country.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregate count has become the world's leading reference for controlling the disease. Its accountant says the United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

However, health experts believe that John Hopkins' count does not show the true tragedy of the pandemic.

Many governments have struggled to produce statistics that can reasonably be considered as true indicators of the pandemic given the paucity of diagnostic tests, especially in the early phase of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with more than 60,000 deaths combined, have acknowledged that their death count is higher than the story the numbers tell.

But Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted on Saturday that his country's disease totals "are not representative,quot; of the current situation in Brazil, hinting that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.

Critics of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly clashed with health experts about the severity of the illness and threatened to remove Brazil from the World Health Organization, said the decision was a harsh-style move by the leader to hide the depths of the crisis.

The latest official figures from Brazil recorded more than 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third highest number in the world behind the United States and Great Britain. It reported nearly 615,000 infections, ranking it second only to the US. USA

After Bolsonaro stoked his confrontation with health experts, Pope Francis warned people in the countries that come out of the confinement to follow the authorities' rules on social distancing, hygiene and movement limits.

"Be careful, don't cry victory, don't cry victory too soon," said Francis. "Follow the rules. They are rules that help us prevent the virus from progressing again."

The Argentine-born pontiff also expressed dismay that the virus is still taking many lives, especially in Latin America.

Francis was clearly delighted to see several hundred people gathered under his window in St. Peter's Square on Sundays for the pope's blessing at noon after Italy eased its restrictions on public gatherings.

Many counties like the United States and Britain insist they can ease the restrictions before stopping their outbreaks.

In the USA In the USA, the virus occurs under the unrest caused by the death of George Floyd and increasingly directed at the handling of protests by President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the UK revealed that places of worship can reopen starting June 15, but only for private prayer.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is easing the restrictions too soon, with new infections potentially still running at 8,000 a day. As things stand, nonessential stores, including department stores, will reopen on June 15.

Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the epidemic "is definitely not over,quot; and that there is "a long way to go,quot;.

In France, the government announced that starting Tuesday, it will ease restrictions that limit travel from the French mainland to overseas territories in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

Spain is preparing to go one step further in reducing its containment with Madrid and Barcelona by opening the interiors of restaurants with reduced seating on Monday.

In Turkey, Istanbul residents flocked to the city's shores and parks the first weekend without closure, prompting a reprimand from the health minister.

Russia remained problematic, with nearly 9,000 new cases over the past day, roughly in line with the numbers reported over the past week.

Pakistan is pushing for 100,000 confirmed infections as medical professionals advocate for more controls and greater application of social distancing directives. But Prime Minister Imran Khan said a complete shutdown would devastate a bankrupt economy.

India confirmed 9,971 new cases of coronavirus in another single-day surge, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious sites after a 10-week shutdown.

China has reported its first imported case in two weeks, an infected person on the southern coast of Hainan Island.