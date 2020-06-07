George Floyd's body returns to Houston for funeral, funeral – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

George Floyd's body arrived in Texas for a final funeral and a funeral, according to the Houston Police Chief.

Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd's family had also arrived safely. A six-hour visit for Floyd is scheduled for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial on Tuesday in the suburb of Pearland. He will be buried with his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to hold Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd begged for air and finally stopped moving.

His death has inspired international protests, has brought renewed scrutiny to police treatment of African-Americans, and has served as a rallying cry against institutional racism.

The North Texas area has seen protests every day since Friday, May 29. On Saturday, thousands marched through downtown Dallas to demand justice and racial equality.

Previous memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school soccer player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to find work and a new beginning. Her face now appears on a mural in her old neighborhood and her name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.

All four officers involved in Floyd's deadly arrest were fired. The officer who pinned his neck is charged with murder and other charges, and the other three are charged with aiding and abetting.

