George Floyd protests the Minneapolis Council supports the dissolution of the police force

"It is clear that our surveillance system is not keeping our communities safe," said Lisa Bender, president of the council. "Our incremental reform efforts have failed, period."
Bender went on to say that she and the eight other council members who joined the rally are committed to ending the city's relationship with the police force and "ending surveillance as we know it and recreating systems that really keep us safe. "
Community activists have criticized the Minneapolis department for years for what they say is a brutal and racist culture that resists change. The state of Minnesota launched a department civil rights investigation last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday in a stipulated deal in which the city agreed to ban chokes and neck restraints.
A more complete restructuring of the department is likely to unfold in the coming months.
The dissolution of an entire department has happened before. In 2012, with crime rampant in Camden, New Jersey, the city disbanded its police department and replaced it with a new force that covered Camden County. Compton, California, took the same step in 2000, shifting its surveillance to Los Angeles County.
It was a step that then-Attorney General Eric Holder said the Justice Department was considering for Ferguson, Missouri, after Michael Brown's death. The city eventually struck a deal below that, but one that required massive reforms overseen by a court-appointed mediator.
The move to eliminate or abolish the Minneapolis department is far from assured, and the civil rights investigation is likely to unfold in the coming months.