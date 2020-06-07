George Floyd protests: Donald Trump wanted to use 10,000 soldiers in Washington

The President of the United States, Donald Trump He told his advisers last week that he wanted 10,000 troops to be deployed to the Washington DC area to stop civil unrest over the murder of a black man by Minneapolis police, a senior US official says.

The account of Trump's lawsuit during a heated conversation in the Oval Office on Monday shows how close the president could come to fulfilling his threat to deploy troops on active duty, despite opposition from the Pentagon leadership.

At the meeting, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "controversial," added the official.

President Donald Trump retires from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on June 5, 2020, after visiting Maine to attend a roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen and tour a medical swab manufacturing facility . (AP)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since then, Trump seems satisfied with the deployments of the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon and a more traditional tool to deal with national crises.

Pentagon leaders rushed to call the governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal police forces were also mobilized.

But also the key for Trump appears to have been Esper's move to preposition, but not deploy, active duty soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division and other units in the Washington DC area if necessary. Those troops have since left.

Tennessee National Guard troops prepare to board a plane in Smyrna, Tennessee to go to Washington on June 4, 2020. They were sent to help with security during protests over the death of George Floyd, a man black man who died while being held by police in Minneapolis. (AP)

"Having active duty forces available but not in the city was enough for the president at the moment," said the official.

Those comments reflect deep concern inside and outside the Pentagon with Trump's willingness to inject the U.S. military into a domestic race crisis following the murder of George Floyd, 46, who died on May 25 after a police officer Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. .

Esper publicly voiced his opposition on Wednesday to invoke the Law of Insurrection to deploy active duty forces to quell the protests, comments to reporters who did not go well with Trump or his top aides.

The senior US official said Trump yelled at Esper after that press conference.