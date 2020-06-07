George Floyd protests: Donald Trump wanted to use 10,000 soldiers in Washington

The account of Trump's lawsuit during a heated conversation in the Oval Office on Monday shows how close the president could come to fulfilling his threat to deploy troops on active duty, despite opposition from the Pentagon leadership.
At the meeting, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "controversial," added the official.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since then, Trump seems satisfied with the deployments of the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon and a more traditional tool to deal with national crises.
Pentagon leaders rushed to call the governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal police forces were also mobilized.
But also the key for Trump appears to have been Esper's move to preposition, but not deploy, active duty soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division and other units in the Washington DC area if necessary. Those troops have since left.
"Having active duty forces available but not in the city was enough for the president at the moment," said the official.
Those comments reflect deep concern inside and outside the Pentagon with Trump's willingness to inject the U.S. military into a domestic race crisis following the murder of George Floyd, 46, who died on May 25 after a police officer Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. .
Esper publicly voiced his opposition on Wednesday to invoke the Law of Insurrection to deploy active duty forces to quell the protests, comments to reporters who did not go well with Trump or his top aides.
The senior US official said Trump yelled at Esper after that press conference.
While speculating on whether the president could fire him, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Trump "continues to trust Secretary Esper."