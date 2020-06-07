Home Latest News "George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism

"George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

new uploaded video: "George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism

transcription

transcription

"George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism

Thousands of protesters gathered in Rome to oppose racism in the United States and Italy, as global protests persist in response to the murder of George Floyd.

"There is no justice! No peace!" "There is no justice! No peace!" "When I say black lives, you say it matters!" "Black lives!" "To import!" "Black lives!" "To import!"

Recent episodes in George Floyd protests

RELATED ARTICLES

©