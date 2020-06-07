new uploaded video: "George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism
transcription
transcription
"George Floyd is here,quot;: protesters from Rome denounce racism
Thousands of protesters gathered in Rome to oppose racism in the United States and Italy, as global protests persist in response to the murder of George Floyd.
"There is no justice! No peace!" "There is no justice! No peace!" "When I say black lives, you say it matters!" "Black lives!" "To import!" "Black lives!" "To import!"
Recent episodes in George Floyd protests