Friends, colleagues who remember George Floyd's work with the Salvation Army – Up News Info

Friends and colleagues in the Twin Cities remember Floyd for his work with the Salvation Army.

"You can see from the two trucks of people that we are holding how much love they have for him," said Bishop Harding Smith.

Staff and guests from the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis headed to 38th and Chicago on Sunday night to see the growing George Floyd memorial for the first time. Floyd worked in security for the Salvation Army in 2017 and part of 2018.

That's where Bishop Harding Smith met Floyd. He said that Floyd cared deeply about the people there and that he visited staff and guests even after he was no longer an employee.

"I had a feeling of giving back to the community," he said.

A Minnesota Salvation Army spokesman says Floyd often escorted staff to their cars after their shifts to make sure they got home safely. Floyd would still visit him with staff and guests even after he stopped working at the Harbor Light Center.

The 46-year-old 6 & # 39; 6 was known as a gentle giant.

After Floyd's death, the Salvation Army issued a statement saying in part:

"Sir. Floyd was a former Salvation Army employee in Minneapolis, and the nature of his death is shocking to all of us who believe in a fair, legal, and equal society."

