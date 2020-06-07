Former NFL star Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in a targeted act.

Contrary to previous reports that the 41-year-old retired soccer player was killed in an attempted robbery, police say "this does not appear to be a random act."

Former NFL star Reche Caldwell He has died at 41 years old. The former wide receiver, who played with Tom brady for the New England Patriots in 2006, he died after he was shot in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, June 6.

The mother of the retired athlete, Deborah, confirmed the sad news to TMZ Sports. Detailing the incident, he said his son, whose real name was Donald Reche Caldwell Jr., was preparing to take his girlfriend on a date at the time of the attack.

He returned home to grab a jacket when he was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of the bushes trying to rob him. The former professional soccer player was shot in the leg and chest.

Someone called 911 and Reche was transported to the hospital, but died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

However, after an early investigation, police say Reche appears to have been the target of the shooting and that it was not a random act. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures," police say.

"Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," they added. "This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads on the case. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Police officers ask the public for help in investigating the crime, saying that anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

"He was a good person who smiled all the time," Deborah reminded her son. He continued to praise Reche: "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of person who took off his shirt and gave it to them."

The Patriots have sent their condolences to the Reche family. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former patriot Reche Caldwell," they said. aware on their social media page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

His former teammate Benjamin Watson tweeted"He always kept us laughing and carefree. He always had the biggest smile. He always had the best stories. It is sad to hear of the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time."

NFL coach Steve Spurrier also expressed his sympathy as writing"We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell. He was one of the best WRs in the history of the school and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche! -Coach S.S."