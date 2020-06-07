Former BC quarterback Matt Ryan donates $ 500,000 to help the black community

Former Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan is starting a fundraiser to help improve the community of people of color in Atlanta.

Ryan is donating $ 500,000 to the cause, and he's asking the public to consider contributing as well.

"I feel like the time has come to RESPOND," Ryan wrote in a tweet. "For ALL of us to respond."

Ryan made it clear that any amount, large or small, will help make a difference.

He said he has reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support for far too long, and is now focused on responding with active support.

"For the next few weeks / months I will really be listening to the needs of the community and working with black business leaders, sports figures, activists and local grassroots organizations to get guidance on how these donations can be more impactful," he wrote. .

The Black Community fundraising The Revancing The Lives (ATL) has raised more than $ 600,000 of its $ 2 million goal.