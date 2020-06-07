Forensic rules trigger death of former elite soldier Christopher Betts probable accident

The family of a former soldier who was shot in the head at the Australian embassy in Iraq is not surprised that a coroner ruled it out with the intention of committing suicide.

Queensland coroner Terry Ryan today relayed his findings on the mysterious death of Christopher Betts, 34, four years ago.

At the time, he was working as a private security guard at the Baghdad embassy.

Ryan told the Brisbane Court of Forensic Medicine that he could not rule on death as suicide.

Former elite soldier Christopher Betts and his wife. A coroner ruled that his shooting death was a probable accident. (Supplied)

"I can't find Mr. Betts trying to kill himself," he said.

"It is likely that Mr. Betts' death was a tragic accident."

Betts' father Colin Betts told reporters outside court that the findings were not unexpected.

"In our hearts we always knew that our son Chris would not have deliberately committed suicide."

Betts had been drinking with colleague Sun McKay on the last night of his eight-week deployment before the shooting around 2:30 a.m. on May 12, 2016.

Rae and Colin Betts (left and center) leave the Forensic Court in Brisbane during the investigation into the death of their son Christopher. (AAP)

Mr. Betts took Mr. McKay's Glock pistol, which had previously been loaded by Mr. McKay, held it to the side of his head and pulled the trigger.

Ryan discovered that Mr. Betts' death could have been prevented if the standard alcohol and weapons operating procedures in force at the time had been followed and applied.

He said the international security firm Unity Resources Group, which had hired Mr. Betts, had failed to implement gun security policies and the contract "dry,quot;.

Instead, there was a culture of drinking among contractors.

"Disregarding the possibility of unsafe gun misfortune in the confines of personal rooms when there was a known culture of alcohol consumption was a particularly irresponsible position," Ryan said.

"It put the safety of URG contractors at risk, as well as the safety of the Australian Embassy staff they were paid to protect."

Mr. Ryan discovered that the staff of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Commerce was probably "deliberately hidden by URG,quot; on internal matters.

Ryan said he was unable to make any recommendations regarding URG since the company was not an Australian entity.

URG no longer has the DFAT contract for security services and did not assist in the investigation.

However, Ryan said URG had taken steps to amend its policies after Betts' death.