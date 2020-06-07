For the first time, Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote in November – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Snoop Dogg says he is going to vote for the first time in November.

And you are encouraging others to do the same.

The rapper says he plans to vote because he doesn't want President Donald Trump to remain in office.

Snoop Dogg said he did not believe he would be allowed to vote earlier due to felony convictions in 1990 and 2007. But he said his record has been removed in order to vote now.

Snoop Dogg said he could not ask others to vote for the change without doing the same.