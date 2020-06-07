For the first time in months, SoCal faithful return to churches for in-person Sunday services – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time in months, worshipers from across the South return to their churches for Sunday services in person.

At the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, downtown, parishioners arrived at 7 a.m. for the Spanish-speaking service, which will be followed by an English-speaking service at 10 a.m.

Since March 15, services there and in other houses of worship have been conducted online in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In the midst of the reopening, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles issued guidelines that include reducing the capacity of those inside, ensuring that everyone wears face covers, including church personnel, and that they clean high-contact surfaces.

To that end, the church planned to implement deep cleaning after each service, allowing only 100 parishioners inside per service, emptying the holy water fountains and removing the hymn books. In addition, the statues will be cordoned off to avoid high contact surfaces. Communion will be offered only for bread.

The elderly and the immunocompromised are encouraged to stay home.