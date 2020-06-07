First American to win gymnastics gold, actor was 64 – Up News Info

Kurt Thomas, who became the first American athlete to win a world championship gold medal in gymnastics, died on Friday. He was 64 years old and died of complications caused by a basilar stroke last month.

Wife Beckie Thomas confirmed the news to International Gymnast magazine. “Yesterday I lost my universe, my best friend and my 24-year-old soul mate. Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will always have the honor of being his wife. "

Thomas competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics, then won a gold medal at the 1978 World Championships for his work during the floor exercise. He followed that up by winning a record six gold medals at the 1979 world championship, a record that has since been tied by Simone Biles, who equaled him at the 2018 world championship.

Related story Rupert Hine dies: Tina Turner, Rush producer and contributor to many soundtracks was 72 years old

He entered in 1980 as a big favorite for a gold medal at that year's Olympics, but was denied the opportunity when the United States boycotted the games. In 1992, his attempt to join the Olympics was thwarted by newcomers, and Thomas made no further progress beyond testing.

Thomas was a five-time NCAA champion at Indiana State University and was a member of the 1977 national championship team. He was inducted into the international gymnastics hall of fame in 2003.

As his gymnastics career waned, Thomas turned to Hollywood. It started in the movie Gymkata in 1985, the story of an American gymnast traveling to a foreign country to compete in a deadly game that no one but a native has won in over 900 years. Later he had roles in the movies. Knock and Circus.

Olympic gold medalists Bart Conner paid tribute to Thomas on Twitter and called him a "dear friend."

“Kurt Thomas was a fierce opponent, who later became a dear friend. Proud to have been your teammate! Sending hugs to his wife Beckie, their children, Hunter, Kassidy and Kurt, as well as to the entire gymnastics community, who today lost a true pioneer. RIP @ @3XGold ".