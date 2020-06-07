Final arguments in the Bradley Robert Edwards trial

the Claremont serial murder trial It will resume 24 years after the second victim, Jane Rimmer, went missing after a night in the affluent suburb of Perth.

All the evidence has been presented in Bradley Robert Edwards 'Long trial only with a judge at the Western Australian Supreme Court and on Monday prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo will begin his closing filings.

Edwards, a former Telstra technician, insists he is not the infamous predator who murdered secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, child care worker Mrs. Rimmer, 23, and attorney Ciara Glennon, of 27, in 1996 and 1997.

"It wasn't me. If it wasn't me, how would you know what happened?" Edwards said in his 2016 police interview, that he played himself in court.

At the very least, Edwards is an avowed rapist who twice raped a 17-year-old girl who dragged through the Karrakatta cemetery in 1995 and indecently assaulted an 18-year-old woman sleeping in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

However, his pleas came late and in that same police interview, he repeatedly lied to detectives about the sexual assaults.

Prosecutors called hundreds of witnesses during the trial, including Edwards' two former wives, his love rival, former colleagues, and people who had encountered a stranger offering elevators in Claremont.

The bodies of Ms. Rimmer and Ms. Glennon were found by chance, dumped in thickets at opposite ends of Perth, but the remains of Ms. Spiers have never been located.

Images of Edwards' arrest during a raid on his Kewdale home were reproduced in court, showing him in handcuffs and swearing.

The court also heard that Edwards, 51, called himself the "sack man,quot; online.

The former Little Athletics coach did not testify and, in a surprising twist, attorney Paul Yovich concluded the defense case in minutes and did not call witnesses.