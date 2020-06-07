Fan experience will change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dayton Moore remembers so clearly the vast sections of empty seats inside Kauffman Stadium when he took over as general manager of the Kansas City Royals, and remembers so vividly, nearly a decade later, how those seats were They filled and fans roared when the suffering club won the World Series.

Those memories of grief make the idea of ​​playing in empty stadiums difficult for Moore to understand.

"I know how much strength all players get from the fans and the environment," he said, when asked about plans to play a shortened season without crowds, "and he needs that support to get through a full major league schedule." .

As blockages are lifted and restrictions are eased, sports are finally beginning to emerge in the coronavirus pandemic. But in virtually every situation, fans still can't attend and the only consensus for now is that there could be a long period of empty or nearly empty seats. Some US universities USA They are modeling a 25% capacity for the next soccer season or perhaps half full stadiums for the next basketball season.

"I think for most sports, a small crowd wouldn't negatively affect the overall experience, especially in a situation like baseball or even the NFL," said Katy Lucy, an Atlanta digital marketing agent whose fandom is divided among all the Georgia Bulldogs stuff and the Washington capitals. "But it would be different for those who attend in person."

Count your family among those who would pause before heading to the stadium.

"For me personally, I am not sure I would be comfortable attending a live sports event until there is a known treatment or vaccine widely available," said Lucy. “I trust the institutions to apply the appropriate measures; however, making sure they are met is another matter. "

Many professional college and sports teams were already grappling with declining ticket sales. Watching at home or streaming games are factors, as is the changing social makeup of fan bases. Dynamic prices, increases in parking and concession prices, and a push towards luxury seats have exacerbated the problem.

Attendance at Major League Baseball has decreased six of the past seven seasons. In college football, 13 of the 130 schools that played in the Football Bowl Branch reported an average audience size of 50% or less last season. Even the NFL has seen an increase in empty seats despite its generally rock-solid popularity.

So since concerns about the coronavirus persist, how are the teams going to attract fans when the stadiums reopen?

Loyalty and engagement apps, widespread across major leagues and universities, even before the pandemic, will become even more common and interactive as teams try to recoup lost revenue. There will also be more behind-the-scenes content and enhancements available via smartphones that will only be available to those in the stadium or arena, offering fans something unique about fans watching at home.

"The fans want that experience to be top notch, period. So teams are thinking about this, "said Britton Stackhouse Miller, senior vice president, Fortress U.S., developer of customer engagement and integration systems in European football, baseball, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL.

Temperature controls, hand sanitizer dispensing stations and contactless selling will become the norm for a time. Even concessions will change, although a big difference, swallowing, could lead to many complaints.

"If you don't sell beer, the number of bathroom visits drops dramatically," said Marc Ganis, director of sports consulting firm Sportscorp. "So for a while we will have to think about not selling beer."

Nor will it be the vast oceans of the banks that remain open. Many pundits believe those tough fans will be the first to return. They are the corporate suites from which many universities and professional franchises derive much of their game-day income that may end up empty until long after games have resumed. Economic problems can last a while.

For fans staying home, leagues are also looking for ways to keep them engaged.

When Germany's best soccer league returned without fans, the Sky station knew it had a problem with the silence coming through on television. Engineers created "carpet audio,quot; from previous games between the same teams, then roared for specific events such as goals and red cards, giving home watchers the option of a more realistic experience.

"This was the only idea that we thought could be more respectful of fans," said Alessandro Reitano, vice president of sports production for Sky Deutschland. "To be honest, it is a great success."

However, the old crowd noise is a bit like an old game. It lacks a certain authenticity. Then came ChampTrack, which created an app that uses fans' microphones. It captures all their roars and moans and sends the audio to their server, which then adds the noise in a single sequence. That stream is returned to the viewer using proprietary algorithms to provide the stream with real-time sound, which is then immediately erased to ensure personal privacy.

"Once they press play on our web app, they can hear what everyone else is cheering for and their own joy," said ChampTrack CEO Elias Anderson, adding that the system could soon handle up to 150,000 fans for each game. .

Sound is an element of the fan experience. Optics is another.

"When it was clear that there would be no audience this season, fans had the idea to bring their images to the stadium," said Lubbo Popken, deputy press secretary for the German soccer club Borussia Monchengladbach, who placed the images of the fans in their seats. “We were surprised by how many people wanted to be part of this idea and have their images in the stadium. It really changed the atmosphere in the empty stadium. "

Of course, none of that is the same as having true fans creating real noise.