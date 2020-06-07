Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after the backlash – Latest news

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday he would consider policy changes that led the company to leave controversial messages by President Donald Trump during recent protests protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody. , a partial concession to critics.

Zuckerberg did not promise specific policy changes in a Facebook post, days after staff members quit the job, some claimed he continued to find new excuses for not challenging Trump.

"I know many of you think that we should have tagged the president's posts somehow last week," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to his decision not to delete Trump's message that contains the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins. "

"We are going to review our policies that allow for discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments that we should adopt," he wrote. "We will review possible options for handling content that violates or partially violates, apart from binary decisions to leave or remove it."

Zuckerberg said Facebook would be more transparent about its decision-making on whether to delete posts, review post policies that could cause voter suppression, and seek to build software to advance racial justice, led by top lieutenants.

At a staff meeting earlier this week, employees questioned Zuckerberg's stance on the Trump post.

Zuckerberg, who has a controlling stake on Facebook, has argued that while he found Trump's comments "deeply offensive," they did not violate the company's policy against incitement to violence.

Facebook's policy is to delete a post or leave it with no other options. Now, Zuckerberg said, other possibilities would be considered.

However, he added, "I am concerned that this approach risks leading us to editorialize on content we don't like, even if it doesn't violate our policies."

