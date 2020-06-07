Facebook tells group admins to consider adding people of color as moderators

Facebook released new recommendations for the group's administrators last night in an attempt to help them facilitate conversations about race and inequality. The groups, which are essential to Facebook's business strategy, have struggled to moderate discussions about the Black Lives Matter movement and injustice in the United States, with many administrators and moderators removing posts they consider "political." Elimination decisions led members to leave the groups they had been in for years, argue with each other, form divided groups, and sometimes temporarily close the groups entirely.

Facebook directly addresses the ban on political posts that many groups follow and recommends that leaders create specific lists of topics that are not allowed. Cite "discussions about legislation, political candidates, or specific campaigns,quot; as examples. Facebook has previously recommended that groups create a list of rules to help moderate the conversation, but these rules seem to be what moderators are moderating now. A group dedicated to the musician Hozier, for example, allowed Hozier's own political statements to be kept alive, but the moderators removed the members' thoughts as they The edge documented in a separate story yesterday.

Facebook also recommends in its post that administrators educate themselves on the topics; "Create opportunities for new and diverse members,quot; to join the moderation team; acknowledge current events with a post that describes the rules; listen to members; be "open to change,quot; around which posts are allowed; and potentially approve all posts before they are published.

"We know that these conversations are difficult and reflect the ongoing disparities in our society," Facebook writes. "They are also necessary, and we hope that we can continue to help you facilitate discussions and ongoing learning."