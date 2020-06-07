Facebook removes almost 200 accounts linked to hate groups

Facebook has removed nearly 200 accounts that were linked to hate groups and white supremacist groups, as reported by the Associated Press.
The social media giant removed accounts that were planning to encourage their members to attend meetings protesting racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. In some cases, the groups encouraged their members to attend the protests with weapons.
The accounts were linked to Proud Boys and American Guard, which are two hate groups that are already banned on the platform. The accounts were monitored once officials saw that they were posting about the protests.
"We saw that these groups were planning to gather supporters and members to physically go to the protests and, in some cases, were preparing to go with weapons," said Brian Fishman, director of anti-terrorism policy and dangerous organizations at Facebook. Associated Press.
The company did not provide further details on the accounts, such as its plans for the protests, but stated that approximately 190 accounts had been removed.
This occurs a few days after Facebook announced that it removed several accounts created by white supremacists, who were posing on Twitter as part of the antifa movement.
Facebook has also recently issued new recommendations to discuss "race and social issues,quot; in groups on its platform. The social media giant suggests that groups should have administrators and moderators with diverse voices.
Source: The Associated Press, Facebook