Facebook deactivates almost 200 accounts linked to hate groups

Facebook has removed nearly 200 accounts connected to white supremacist groups trying to rally supporters to attend protests of police violence against blacks, Associated Press reported. The accounts in question were linked to two hate groups that Facebook had already banned, the Proud Boys and the American Guard.

Demonstrations continued over the weekend in the United States, fueled by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities charged the fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with second-degree murder for Floyd's death, after a video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while other officers watched. The other officers, who were also fired, have been accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

Facebook had been monitoring the accounts and began seeing posts that encouraged people to attend the protests in person. Some were preparing to go with weapons, a company official told the AP. The company did not provide details on where the account users were located, or what specifically they had planned to do in the protests.

Last week, Facebook said it would limit the spread of groups and pages on its platform connected to the term "boogaloo," which some far-right groups use to refer to an alleged second American Civil War. It will degrade pages and groups in search results and will not recommend them to users, Facebook said.