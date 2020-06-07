Explore Reddit like a champion with a beautifully designed kite

Just over a month ago, I decided to give Reddit a try. I had never thought about the platform much before and I really didn't have much interest in it. However, after some hints from my friends, and because I was often in it when researching things, I thought it was time to give it a try.

Part of that meant finding apps to access Reddit on my phone. At first, I considered just using the website. However, the mobile site constantly bothered me to use the Reddit app. For the most part, the official Reddit app is fine, but I found that it filled my carefully selected feed with a significant number of ads. I don't really have a problem with ads, but the Reddit app looked like any other post was an ad.

After working my way through various recommended Reddit apps, I landed on Comet. With an excellent design, it is an elegant and fast tool to navigate Reddit.

Beautiful design and great performance.

For one thing, Comet fits so well into the aesthetics of iOS that it almost seems like it was made by Apple. Each tab has a large, bold heading title, just like posts when you click on them. Plus, it color-codes comments and nests them in a way that makes them easy to read.

Users can also easily interact with comments using swipe gestures. For example, you can slide comments up, down, and more. Getting all the buttons to handle comments out of the way creates a really clean interface.

Overall, the developer paid close attention to the little details. Voting for or against a post highlights karma with the corresponding color, while gold and platinum awards also appear as small, color-coded text on posts.

Another part of Comet that I enjoy is its customization features. It offers some light and dark theme variants, including an AMOLED black mode. Comet also offers data saving modes and allows you to choose things like which browser opens links, a very important one for me since I don't like Safari. In fact, this one is particularly impressive, as it supports a variety of browsers, including some obscure options.

Comet does not receive the fastest updates

However, as much as I enjoy Comet, the app is definitely not perfect. The search tab, for example, often bothers me and locks me so I can't switch tabs anymore. Also, some Redditors report that the app is missing some key features, although in my experience it offers everything I need to enjoy the platform.

In part, this is because the developer behind Comet treats the app as a passionate project. While that means changes, fixes, and updates are slow to come, it also means there's a heart at work. And only using the app, it is clear that the developer cares about how it works.

If you are looking for a great Reddit app for iOS, Comet is a great option. It also works well on iPad. You can download it from the App Store for free. Unfortunately Comet does not have an Android version.