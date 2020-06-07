Expecting – Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announce they are starting a new podcast

Counting on Stars Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have made their way in recent years and have distanced themselves from their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. After moving to Los Angeles, California, the couple increased their social media presence and began creating their own brand.

Last week, Duggar and Vuolo revealed their latest adventure: a new podcast titled The hope we have. The couple, who married in November 2016, say the new program is their way to connect more deeply with their online community.

"It's official, @jeremy_vuolo and I launched a podcast! I hope this will allow us to connect and share in a more meaningful way, along with sharing hope and encouragement with all of you," Duggar wrote in the title of an Instagram post.

Duggar, who is expecting his second baby with Vuolo this fall, told 1.3 million followers that the first two episodes of the podcast were already available on iTunes, Spotify, Iheartradio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Pandora. She also asked her listeners to tag her on her Instagram story so they could republish.

In the first hours after their announcement, Duggar posted that she and Vuolo were already overwhelmed by the positive comments and support they received for the new podcast. He also teased that episode number three will be available on Wednesday June 10.

Duggar and Vuolo's new brand is still inspired by their Christian beliefs, but their religion doesn't dominate everything the couple does on social media. The duo, who are the parents of 23-month-old Felicity, have focused on their marriage, their life as new parents, and their experience in Southern California.

Both Duggar and Vuolo definitely enjoy posting about their daughter, and they also highlight their love of food. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed California restaurants, the family often posted to different Los Angeles restaurants to showcase the food they had enjoyed, including pizza slices, Asian cuisine, and ice cream.

As for their podcast, the couple will post new episodes every week, and the show will feature the couple talking about how they use the Bible to guide their daily lives and how they build their relationship in their faith.

Ad

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will also be part of the new season of Counting on, which premieres Tuesday, June 30 on TLC.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0