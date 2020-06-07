Eva Marcille honored Breonna Taylor for her birthday – Check out her emotional message

Eva Marcille is one of the celebrities who decided to honor Breonna Taylor for her birthday. He was supposed to be 27 years old. Here is the post Eva shared on her social media account.

‘SAY YOUR NAME 💔 In honor of Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday today, we are asking for justice to be done. Click the link in my bio to sign the petition ❤️Breonna was an essential worker killed in the height of a pandemic in her HOME. The police killed her with a barrage of bullets that hit her at least 8 times. They were executing a no-hit order for another suspect who was already in their custody. The FBI finally opened an investigation into his shooting today, but no officer has yet been arrested, charged, or even disciplined, "Eva began publication.

She went on and said: ‘When we say #blacklivesmatter, that should also include black women and LGBTQ + black lives. Use your voice for them as you did for #GeorgeFloyd. Donate, Protest, Request and DEMAND #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor (link in my bio for some resources). #allblacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #sayhername #birthdayforbreonna (Repost @stylenbeautydoc) ".

A follower posted: "Thanks for amplifying our message!"

Someone else wrote, "Thank you for sharing our message in honor of Breonna Taylor."

Another Instagram installer posted this message: & # 39; I love the sight of all these beautiful black queens 👸🏽 ♥ ️👸🏽 ♥ ️👸🏽 RIP to Breonna Taylor 🙏🏽🙏🏽 I have to mention that it is interesting and sad that the Different races are now taking a stand when this racism and hatred of black people has been going on for a long time. It has just gotten worse. However, this post and my comment is about Breonna Taylor "

Apart from this, Eva told her fans that her husband, Mike Sterling, is committed to helping peaceful protesters. She couldn't be more proud of her husband these days.



