Emily Ratajkowski's husband apologized for casually using the N word

Maybe you know Emily Ratajkowski. She is famous for appearing in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines,quot; music video, which appears on Girl is gone and modeling.
She is married to producer and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Emily has been an outspoken advocate for the global Black Lives Matter movement.
And it has attended protests against police brutality.
Emily recently expressed that she has felt "so useless,quot; during these times of protests:
Well, BET style director Danielle Prescod responded by saying, “I actually have an idea. You could start by talking to your husband, a white man, who has used the N word repeatedly in my presence. So much so that another black friend was so upset that she left the party. Another black woman had the same exact experience.
Emily must have seen the comment, because her husband issued an apology on his Twitter, according to Us Weekly.
"I used a word casually as if it were mine," he wrote.
"It is not, never was, and never will be. In recent years, I have learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of racism in this country."
"Having our missteps is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates," he added. "I am ashamed and ashamed and I sincerely apologize to everyone who could have hurt."
Reminder No. 50,000,000: Whites should never use the N word! GOODBYE!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!