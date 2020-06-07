Home Entertainment Emily Ratajkowski's husband apologized for casually using the N word

Emily Ratajkowski's husband apologized for casually using the N word

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

"I used a word casually as if it were mine."

Maybe you know Emily Ratajkowski. She is famous for appearing in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines,quot; music video, which appears on Girl is gone and modeling.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

Michelle & Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama speech – Dear class of 2020 –...

Prince talks about "intolerance" in a note posted by his estate through Instagram - Deadline

Prince talks about "intolerance" in a note posted by his estate...

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills Reimpose Curfews Today - Deadline

National Guard leaves Los Angeles even as protests continue – Report...

©