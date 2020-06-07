Elton John pays for knee surgery on ex-fiancee, even though he broke up with her months before his wedding

Elton John is known by fans not only as a legendary performer, but also as a great philanthropist, even when emotions and feelings can interfere with doing the right thing. Page Six reported today that Elton John paid for a knee replacement for the woman he left at the altar about 50 years ago.

In case you've never heard the story, Linda Hannon, 76, and Elton John, 73, will get married after meeting at a club in the late 1960s. At that time, Hannon helped John, who he was struggling in his career.

They were planning to get married three weeks later, but during his bachelor party, John's closest friends and songwriting colleagues convinced him not to. The Mirror reports that his friends intoxicated John, a time when they decided to convince him not to marry.

They told him that he was going to ruin both their lives and not just theirs. Ironically, his breakup occurred shortly before he scored his first massive hit. John wrote a song in 1975 that was about close marriage, although the lyrics were not favorable to Hannon.

He hinted in the song that his ex-fiance had almost hooked him and sunk him. Despite the song being mean, at least as far as we know from the story, Hannon always remained friendly to the singer and songwriter.

He later married Renate Blauel in 1984, before they finally divorced in 1988. He eventually came out of the closet and married David Furnish in 2014. The couple was never in contact for years, until the emergency shutdown due to coronavirus.

Regarding surgery, Hannon found out that she needed a knee replacement, so she called John and asked him for a favor. During a conversation with The Mirror, Hannon said that she supported Elton during his climb to the top, although, at the time, he was at the bottom.

She said it was while John was trying to live his dreams. Hannon admitted that she was touched by the fact that the singer-songwriter was willing to help her during the time she needed it most.



