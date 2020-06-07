Elon Musk Tweets A Political Vision That Could Get Him "In Trouble,quot; And Gets Joe Rogan's Support

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thought he was going to get into trouble over a recent tweet that shared his political views on marijuana, but he received nothing but overwhelming support from his 35 million followers.

"This will probably get me in trouble, but I feel like I have to say it," Musk tweeted on Saturday, June 6. "The sale of marijuana literally went from a felony to an essential business (opened during a pandemic) in much of the United States and many are still in prison. It doesn't make sense, it's not okay.

Musk is correct. There are still people incarcerated in federal prisons for cannabis offenses, and it is much worse in state prisons. Even in states where marijuana is legal, whether medically or recreationally, there are still people sitting in prison for marijuana offenses.

Meanwhile, the 33 states where cannabis is medically legal have deemed the drug essential during the closure of COVID-19, just as they did with all prescription pharmacies.

There is no doubt that marijuana law is a disaster in the United States. While it is still federally illegal, and is also classified as a List 1 drug, meaning the federal government believes it to be highly addictive and of no medicinal value, more than half of the states have legalized cannabis , either recreationally, medicinally or both.

Musk received a lot of support from his followers, and he also received a retweet from Joe Rogan. Fans will remember that in 2018, the founder of SpaceX smoked weed with Rogan on his JRE podcast and caused Tesla's stock to drop briefly.

Many of Musk's followers were confused as to why Musk would think his opinion of cannabis would get him in trouble. Since the plant is legal in many states, many people don't realize that it is still illegal in many places and that people are still in prison for it. In fact, there are approximately 50 people in this country serving life in prison for marijuana offenses.

However, due to Elon Musk's position in the business community, advocating for the legalization of any drug might seem controversial in the world of shareholders on Wall Street.



