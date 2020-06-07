Elon Musk calls for & # 39; breakup & # 39; from Amazon

Image copyright

Elon Musk has called for the "breakup,quot; of tech giant Amazon, after a dispute over an e-book on coronavirus.

The businessman defended an author after Amazon's Kindle publishing division rejected his book on the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk tagged Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in a tweet, saying the decision was "crazy," adding, "It's time to break Amazon."

Amazon said the book had been mistakenly removed and would be reinstalled.

The book's author, Alex Berenson, caught Musk's attention by tweeting a screenshot from Amazon, who told him that his book on the pandemic did not meet his guidelines.

"They censored him!" Mr. Berenson wrote. "It is entirely based on published government data and scientific articles. It does not say that the coronavirus is not real or does not kill people."

Musk has been critical of government policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

He previously described the shutdown orders as "fascist,quot; and threatened to move Tesla's headquarters out of California when a production facility was not allowed to reopen.

Musk and Bezos are rivals in a race to make space travel more affordable.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, two years after Bezos started his Blue Origin rocket firm.

Last year, Bezos criticized Musk's hope of creating a colony on Mars.

According to Business Insider, he said: "My friends who want to move to Mars? I am telling you to do me a favor: go live on top of Mount Everest for a first year and see if you like it because it is a garden paradise in comparison with Mars. "