Ekta Kapoor rises up against cyberbullying and threats of rape

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, filed a police complaint against television tsarina and producer Ekta Kapoor. The complaint against her was due to one of the scenes in her web series in which the wife of an army officer had her lover wear her husband's uniform and then ripped it off for a scene. The YouTuber wanted an apology to Ekta Kapoor's army, but things got ugly on social media.

The ace producer soon received threats of rape and was heavily controlled with dirty language and rude comments. Obviously, Ekta Kapoor was not going to sit and watch the toxicity develop, so he confronted them and spoke publicly about it. In a live conversation with Shobha De, she clarified that her team removed the scene from the web series, as they don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but the cyber bullying was not correct. She says, "This gentleman who thinks he's the 'Patriot of the Year' decided to go out and abuse my mother and me. And now, he's openly put a threat of rape on a social platform. Now it's no longer about the military or of sexual content because the idea of ​​this is "raping a girl, raping her son, raping her 71 year old mother,quot; for making sexual content. It means sex is bad, but rape is okay!

In addition, he adds that this can happen to any girl and that he would not stay with the mother because of her celebrity status: "Now I have decided to take the route of facing this cyber bullying." She said: "If you can decide to take my nudes out, put my nudes on the net, call me by names, tomorrow you can do this to any girl." As an individual and as an organization, we are deeply respectful of the Indian Army. Their contribution to our well-being and security is immense. Yes, we will make an unconditional apology if the lawsuit comes from a bona fide Army institution. But we will not bow to uncivilized cyber bullying and threats of rape by random elements. "