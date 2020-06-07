Egypt sent Abrams tanks and attack helicopters to the Libyan border

The Egyptian Armed Forces are reportedly deploying Abrams' main battle tanks on the Libyan border.

Babak Taghvaee, a journalist and military aviation analyst, has posted on his Twitter account the short video showing a military convoy with 18 Egyptian Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks near the Libyan border.

"This video recorded a few minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of the Egyptian army on the border with Libya ready to enter the country to be used against the GNA-backed Syrian militias and mercenaries," said journalist Babak Taghvaee in his Twitter account on Sunday.

He also added that at least six Egyptian Mi-24 attack helicopters were seen in this area.

"Egyptian The army is now ready for war in Libya. This video recorded a few minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks from Egypt Army on the border with Libya ready to enter the country to be used against Turkish Backed GNA Islamist militias and Sirius mercenaries!"

Egypt on Saturday revealed a plan to end Libya's long-running civil war, in an initiative accepted by the commander of Libya's eastern forces who have suffered heavy losses in recent weeks.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi announced the plan in Cairo, along with Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Agila Saleh, head of Libya's allied elected parliament.

"This initiative requires respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire as of 6 pm (16:00 GMT) on Monday June 8, 2020," President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said at a conference on press on saturday.

He was speaking alongside Haftar and his ally, the eastern parliamentarian, Aguila Saleh.

El-Sisi called for international support for the initiative and called on the United Nations to invite rival Libyan administrations to talk.

The initiative, called the "Cairo declaration," called for the withdrawal of "foreign mercenaries from all over Libyan territory," he said.